DA Davidson Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $275.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

