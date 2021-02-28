Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $41.54. 680,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 704,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Danaos alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.