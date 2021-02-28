Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.17 ($70.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €56.46 ($66.42) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.14.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.