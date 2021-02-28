Databroker Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $2,612.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

