David Sorkin Sells 30,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $45.56 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

