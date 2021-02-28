Dawn Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $320,007.00 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $12.91 million and $320,007.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.09 or 0.00454870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00051735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00456013 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00206284 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,731,544 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.