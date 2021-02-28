DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,792.23

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,792.23 ($75.68) and traded as low as GBX 5,702 ($74.50). DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at GBX 5,770 ($75.39), with a volume of 419,140 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,760.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,792.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,020 ($37,914.82). Also, insider Cormac McCarthy acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, for a total transaction of £45,680 ($59,681.21).

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

