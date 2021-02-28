Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and $1.01 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00698431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00029706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037975 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars.

