Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 950.9% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DBCCF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

