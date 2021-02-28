Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.45 ($157.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHER shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

DHER opened at €105.70 ($124.35) on Friday. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of €128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

