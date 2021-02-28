Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $24.39 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 759,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $358,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 87,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

