Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Hold

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLY. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

