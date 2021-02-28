Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESYJY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

