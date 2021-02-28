Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €18.30 ($21.53) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.97 and its 200 day moving average is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

