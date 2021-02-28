Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €44.44 Average PT from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.44 ($52.29).

DWNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €38.95 ($45.82). 1,076,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.90. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

