Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DMS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

