DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $22.66 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $22.66 million and $1.14 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.19 or 0.00426663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031880 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.68 or 0.03422761 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

