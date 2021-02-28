Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.61 and last traded at $79.70. Approximately 637,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 716,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

