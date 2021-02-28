Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 202,663 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

