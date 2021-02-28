Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Sells $16,944,477.66 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

