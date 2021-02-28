DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

