DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,188. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.35.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

