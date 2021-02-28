Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0465 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $5.98 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00358856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,564,334,555 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

