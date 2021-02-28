Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

