Dominic Lavelle Purchases 50,000 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) insider Dominic Lavelle purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Shares of LON FCRM opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.41 million and a P/E ratio of -119.17. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.89.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

