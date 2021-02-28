Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.17-2.25 EPS.

DCI stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

