Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) PT Raised to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

