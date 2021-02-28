DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $173,269,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $29,929,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $23,139,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 494,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $61.53 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

