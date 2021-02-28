Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

DRQ stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.