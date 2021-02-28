Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,230 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,794. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

