Duality Advisers LP Has $2.19 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Switch by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 113,568 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Switch by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 652,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592 in the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

