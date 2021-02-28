Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.48 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 195,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,531,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,656 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,007,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,989,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

EQT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.