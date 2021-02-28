Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $182,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,470 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

