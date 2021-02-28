Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,222,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,840 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

