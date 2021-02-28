Duality Advisers LP Sells 148,916 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,916 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 31.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.