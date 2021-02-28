Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 1,478.8% in February

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 1,478.8% from the January 28th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Dufry has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.33.

Get Dufry alerts:

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.