Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

DPMLF opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

