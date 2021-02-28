E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.64 ($12.52).

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.45 ($9.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.27. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.