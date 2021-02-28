Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,690 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $360,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

