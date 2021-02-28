Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EGRX opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 127.15 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

