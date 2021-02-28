East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of East Stone Acquisition worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

