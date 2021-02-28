East West Bancorp’s (EWBC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

