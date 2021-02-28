easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Shares Gap Down to $971.20

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 971.20 ($12.69), but opened at GBX 920.80 ($12.03). easyJet plc (EZJ.L) shares last traded at GBX 994.20 ($12.99), with a volume of 2,738,895 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.63 ($11.45).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 801.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 690.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

