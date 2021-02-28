ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Shares of ECN opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -799.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$8.41.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

