Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Edap Tms posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDAP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $263.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

