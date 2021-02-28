Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

