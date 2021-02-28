Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. 2,507,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

