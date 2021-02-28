EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.33

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.33 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 90,160 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.85 million and a P/E ratio of 47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

