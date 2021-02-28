Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 3,715,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,008. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

