Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 17th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Employers has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

